Suspect wanted in connection with east-end subway station assaults

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a pair of assaults at east-end subway stations.

Police say a man was waiting for a subway train at Victoria Park station on Thursday, June 17 when he was assaulted by the suspect at around 7 a.m.

Later that same day, the suspect approached and sexually assaulted a woman as she waited for a train at Chester station.

The suspect is described as male with a thin build, a moustache and a chin beard, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine. He was last seen wearing an oversized blue jacket and a red baseball cap. He also had a black mountain bike and was carrying a brown duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.