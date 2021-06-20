Loading articles...

Russia's ambassador heads back to US after recall

Last Updated Jun 20, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s ambassador is returning to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on the return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who left Moscow in April.

Antonov on Sunday boarded an Aeroflot flight to New York and then was to travel to Washington. No date for Sullivan’s return has been announced.

Antonov was called home after a Biden TV interview in which he said Putin was a killer; Russian officials then suggested Sullivan should leave.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @MythicalMD: This mornings summer solstice sunrise over the waters of Frenchman's Bay in Pickering.
Latest Weather
Read more