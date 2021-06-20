Loading articles...

2 people found dead in Richmond Hill home: York police

Last Updated Jun 20, 2021 at 9:29 pm EDT

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a residence by police officers on Emmanuel Drive in Richmond Hill on June 20th, 2021. (CITYNEWS/RYAN BELGRAVE)

York police are investigating after two deceased people were found inside a Richmond Hill home Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a home on Emmanuel Drive, near Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators said the bodies of a man and woman were located inside by officers.

“There are no concerns for public safety and officers are not looking for any suspects,” police said in a news release Sunday.

The coroner has been called in to investigate, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

