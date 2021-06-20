Ontario reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the sixth day in a row the number has remained below 400.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now fallen to 359 – the lowest its been since last September.

The province also reported 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,019.

On Saturday, the province reported 355 new cases and 13 deaths.

Waterloo recorded 51 new cases, followed by 49 in Peel Region, 45 in Toronto, 26 in Ottawa, 20 in Hamilton and 13 in York Region.

Twenty of the new cases reported Sunday have been identified as the Delta variant, which now accounts for 751 total cases across the province.



Graphic courtesy of @jkwan_md

After four days of setting new single-day highs for vaccine’s administered, the province reported 184,251 doses were given on Saturday, a decrease from the single-day. A total of 12.5 million first doses have now been administered, meaning 75 per cent of Ontarians have received at least one shot. More than 2.87 million people having been fully vaccinated with two doses, just over 22 per cent.

Both those numbers have exceeded the threshold set by the province to move into Step 2 of its Roadmap to Reopen, however, there’s no word yet from provincial officials if they plan to move up to timetable ahead of July 2.