Kansas officer critically hurt, suspect dead after shootout

Last Updated Jun 20, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas police officer is in critical condition and the person who fired at officers is dead after a shootout in Wichita, authorities said.

Two police officers were checking on the welfare of two women at a home in south Wichita around 10:15 p.m. when the shooting began.

Wichita Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said someone inside the home started shooting, and one of the officers was hit several times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

When other officers arrived, the suspect fired more shots at them. Nicholson said the officers returned fire and eventually the suspect was shot. He died at the scene.

Several witnesses to the shootout were interviewed by police Saturday night.

The Associated Press

