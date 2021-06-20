Loading articles...

2 winning tickets for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jun 20, 2021 at 5:58 am EDT

TORONTO —
Two winning tickets were sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

One was purchased in British Columbia and the other in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Each is worth $3 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 23 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

