The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 355 new CASES of COVID-19 across the province over the past 24 hours.

Provincial data also shows 13 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 58 new cases in Toronto, 54 in Waterloo,45 in Peel Region, 23 in Hamilton and 22 in the region served by the Porcupine Health Unit.

The Ministry of Health says 336 people are in hospital with the virus, with 335 patients in intensive care and 221 on a ventilator.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press