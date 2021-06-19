Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Springsteen on Broadway' clears way for AstraZeneca recipients to attend show
by the canadian press
Posted Jun 19, 2021 12:15 pm EDT
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2019 file photo shows Bruce Springsteen at the world premiere of HBO Documentary Films' "Very Ralph" in New York. Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set — at least for now — for Sept. 4. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The theatre behind a Broadway production featuring Bruce Springsteen says it’s now able to welcome audience members who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Jujamcyn Theaters had previously said audience members wishing to attend “Springsteen on Broadway” needed to be immunized with vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leaving those who received AstraZeneca on the sidelines.
But the Jujamcyn website now says it will accept audience members vaccinated with shots approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization, meaning AstraZeneca recipients can now attend.
The website says the move, announced on Friday, complies with amended guidelines from New York State.
Following amended New York State guidelines, we are now permitted to welcome guests who are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY. Please visit https://t.co/R4jRSvUFzg for more information on vaccine requirements. pic.twitter.com/TqHO1NnMo6
But other attractions, including “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” still say AstraZeneca recipients cannot attend live tapings.
The previous decision to bar certain vaccines drew frustration from some Canadian ticket-holders for the Springsteen show, as well as public health experts who described such moves as arbitrary and likely to give rise to vaccine nationalism.