Loading articles...

Serbian state TV: Explosion again rocks munitions factory

Last Updated Jun 19, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An explosion rocked a munitions factory central Serbia on Saturday in the second such incident this month, injuring at least three workers, state-run Serbian television reported.

A powerful explosion was heard just before 8 p.m. (1800GMT), followed by several smaller blasts, the TV report said. It added that the workers were slightly injured and treated at a local hospital.

Authorities have ordered an evacuation from the area around the Sloboda factory in Cacak, which remained sealed off, RTS said.

Reports from the scene showed thick mushroom-shaped smoke rising from the direction of the Sloboda factory as media said the detonation was felt throughout the area.

There was no immediate official statement about the incident. The previous blasts at a munition depot on June 4 forced evacuations around the factory but caused no injuries.

Sloboda is the biggest munitions factory in Serbia. It was targeted in a 1999 NATO bombing campaign during the war in Kosovo.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Dog located near #AuroraOPP at Bloomington Rd west of Yonge St. If she is yours, you can pick her up at Vaughan Animal Servi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Heading to the cottage this weekend? Remember we have cottage country traffic all weekend! @680NEWStraffic
Latest Weather
Read more