3 children among 5 injured in Rexdale shooting

Last Updated Jun 19, 2021 at 9:02 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen behind some police tape. CITYNEWS/David Piedra/FILE

Toronto police say children are among five victims being rushed to hospital after a shooting in Rexdale Saturday night.

Police were called to Tandridge Crescent near Byng Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Paramedics say one child is in life-threatening condition, another has serious, but non life-threatening injuries and two adult males have serious injuries. The third child suffered minor injuries.

The ages of the children are unknown at this time.

There have been no details about suspects released.

More to come

