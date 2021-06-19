Loading articles...

Police investigate multi-person fatal car crash in Milton

Halton police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Milton.

Police say they were called to the area of Britannia Road and Fourth Line just before 1 a.m. for a “serious” car crash.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police tweeted that multiple people had been killed but did not provide any further information.

