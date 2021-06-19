Loading articles...

No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70M Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

There was no winning ticket sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The huge jackpot has remained unclaimed for several weeks now.

The draw also offered a record 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and 33 of them were won.

They will be shared by 41 winning ticket holders in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 22 will remain an estimated $70 million, and once again there will be 70 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

