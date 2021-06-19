Loading articles...

Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

Last Updated Jun 19, 2021 at 8:14 pm EDT

At least two people were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

The Associated Press

