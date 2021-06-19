Bidens announce death of 'beloved' German Shepherd Champ

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced Saturday the passing of their “beloved” German Shepherd Champ.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the Bidens said in a statement released by the White House.

The Bidens got Champ from a breeder after Biden was elected vice president in 2008. Champ was a fixture at both the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory and now the White House.

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House.

Major, who was adopted by the Bidens in November 2018, became the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

The arrival of both Champ and Major marked the return of pets to the White House after former President Donald Trump became the first since the 1860s to not have either a dog or a cat during his presidential term.