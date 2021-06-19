Loading articles...

At least 20 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, data suggests

Allison Downing, a registered nurse, prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Nova Scotia residents, age 12 years and older, can receive a vaccination and it is expected that all will receive their first dose by the end of June 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Summary

Just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians -- those 12 years old and above -- are now fully vaccinated

Over 75 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

TORONTO — Canada has hit two of the vaccination targets government officials have previously said were necessary for the easing of public health restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

An independent website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student and tracking federal and provincial vaccine data says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated.

And just over 75 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Federal modelling completed in the spring suggested that if 75 per cent of eligible Canadians had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 20 per cent had two, provinces could safely begin easing restrictions on public movement without overwhelming hospitals again.

The modelling also suggested that when 75 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, officials could begin to loosen personal measures like physical distancing and wearing masks.

But chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said those models didn’t include the highly contagious Delta variant, which she said surged by 66 per cent over the past week.

In Toronto, the city is also reporting more than 75 per cent of its adult population has received a first dose, while more than 25 per cent has had a second jab.

The COVID-19 Tracker Canada website is run by volunteers and uses daily federal and provincial data.

It said more than 31.7 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada as of early Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

