Loading articles...

At least 11 hurt in Arkansas crash of church bus, vehicle

Last Updated Jun 19, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

CORNING, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a church bus collided with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, injuring at least 11 people.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told television station KAIT that at least some of the injuries are reportedly serious.

He said the crash happened along Highway 67 north of Corning.

Corning is near Arkansas’ border with Missouri and about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Dog located near #AuroraOPP at Bloomington Rd west of Yonge St. If she is yours, you can pick her up at Vaughan Animal Servi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:01 AM
Heading to the cottage this weekend? Remember we have cottage country traffic all weekend! @680NEWStraffic
Latest Weather
Read more