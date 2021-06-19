Loading articles...

4 people arrested after possible weapons call in Mississauga

Police are investigating a possible weapons call on Courtney Valley Drive. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

Four people have been arrested after a possible weapons call in Mississauga.

Police were called to Courtney Valley Road near White Clover Way and Sandford Farm Drive just after 4 p.m.

Officers were investigating people inside a residence, possible in possession of firearms.

Two men and two women have since been taken into custody. No injuries have been reported at this point.

The investigation is still ongoing.

