Loading articles...

UN re-elects Antonio Guterres as secretary-general

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly elected Antonio Guterres to a second term as secretary-general on Friday, giving him another five years at the helm of the 193-member world organization.

Ambassadors in the assembly chamber burst into applause as Assembly President Volkan Bozkir announced Guterres’ re-election by acclamation.

Just before the announcement, Estonia’s U.N. Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, the current Security Council president, read a resolution adopted by the 15-member council recommending Guterres for a second term.

Under the U.N. Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: The EB/WB 407 ramp to SB 427 is partially blocked. The dump truck was towing a trailer which has rolled ove…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:09 AM
Heads up for showers and thunderstorms for #Toronto and the GTA at times up until 8pm tonight. Tune to 680 NEWS 📻…
Latest Weather
Read more