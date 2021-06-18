Toronto opening 30K vaccine appointments today, another 60K next week

The City of Toronto is opening up an additional 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday for the week of June 21.

The city says they will make an announcement once the appointments open up in the system. Residents can book through the province’s online booking portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The appointments will be available through the city-run mass vaccination clinics.

Since the additional vaccine supply is Moderna, only those 18 and older will be eligible for the new appointments. The city says there are remaining Pfizer appointments available for those 12 and older at the mass clinics and participating health partner clinics.

Another 60,000 appointments will open on Monday for the week of June 28.

“Team Toronto is doing everything we can to administer doses as quickly as possible,” says Mayor John Tory in a statement. “These additional 90,000 appointments over the next two weeks will help people who want their first or second doses as soon as possible.”

The city says they are moving quickly to add the new appointments due to the surging demand for second doses amid an emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is a real threat to the progress everyone has made fighting COVID-19,” reads a City of Toronto release. “Public health officials advise that getting as many residents vaccinated as quickly as possible with the supply available is the best way to combat this variant.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for mixed dosing and multiple health authorities have stated that they are completely interchangeable.

Toronto opened up 30,000 more appointments on Wednesday for the Moderna vaccine, but many reported on social media that the appointments were quickly snatched up when the booking opened.

Many Ontarians expressed frustration at their inability to book vaccinations this week after the province accelerated second doses in Delta hotspots on Monday.

The province announced Thursday they are accelerating second shot appointments for Delta hotspot regions even further to include anyone 18 and older that received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 30.

Those that qualify will be eligible to book an appointment for a second dose starting Wednesday, June 23.

The province is also expanding second dose eligibility on Monday to all Ontarians, Delta hotspot or not, who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9.

Everyone else in Ontario outside of Delta hot spots who got a first shot before May 31 – except for youth aged between 12 and 17 years old – is eligible to book their second dose starting June 28.

Individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also eligible to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of eight to 12 weeks, with informed consent. This can include a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.