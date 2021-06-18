Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit decline in early trading, U.S. markets fall
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2021 9:49 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector in early trading helped lead a triple-digit decline for Canada’s main stock index, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 112.44 points at 20,031.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 373.48 points at 33,449.97. The S&P 500 index was down 35.91 points at 4,185.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 73.91 points at 14,087.44.
The Canadian dollar traded for 80.71 cents US compared with 81.03 cents US on Thursday.
The August crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$70.54 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,775.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.18 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.
