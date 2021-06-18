Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo opening this weekend

The City of Toronto is reopening the Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo to visitors starting Saturday morning.

Step 1 of the province’s reopening plan has allowed for the reopening of some outdoor recreation amenities and city staff have been preparing the grounds and the animals for the safe return of visitors.

Riverdale Farm open its gates at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the High Park Zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to both is free.

Reservations are not required for both, but there will only be 15 per cent capacity at both locations with COVID-19 regulations in place.

The city is also opening up another 46 pools this weekend with a capacity of 25 per cent. Ten pools were opened early last weekend.