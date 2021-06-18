Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo opening this weekend
by News staff
Posted Jun 18, 2021 11:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 11:28 pm EDT
Bison are seen at the High Park Zoo.
The City of Toronto is reopening the Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo to visitors starting Saturday morning.
Step 1 of the province’s reopening plan has allowed for the reopening of some outdoor recreation amenities and city staff have been preparing the grounds and the animals for the safe return of visitors.
Riverdale Farm open its gates at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the High Park Zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to both is free.
Reservations are not required for both, but there will only be 15 per cent capacity at both locations with COVID-19 regulations in place.
The city is also opening up another 46 pools this weekend with a capacity of 25 per cent. Ten pools were opened early last weekend.
Proud to announce that the City of Toronto’s Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo will officially reopen their outdoor grounds to visitors beginning tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sfa0BnEXUJ