NDP critical of Fullerton taking over children, community, and social services Ministry

The Ontario NDP says the provincial government’s decision to appoint Dr. Merrilee Fullerton to the Minister of Children, Community, and Social Services is leaving families with autistic children worried.

LIVE — NDP Deputy Leader @SaraSinghMPP responds to Doug Ford removing his ministers of long-term care, small businesses and social services.

If there’s ever been an admission that they failed people during the pandemic, this is it. #onpoli https://t.co/00YjgRaulG — ONDPmedia (@ondpmedia) June 18, 2021

NDP Deputy Leader Sara Singh says that Fullerton taking on this role doesn’t inspire confidence in the current provincial government. She says “this was the Minister who was responsible” for the handling of the long-term care crisis. Over 4,000 seniors died during this time.

In a release, NDP Social Services critic Lisa Gretzky says “the entire province witnessed Merrilee Fullerton’s heartless and ineffective response to the horror she allowed to unfold in Ontario’s long-term care homes over the past year, and people are understandably insulted and concerned” by her appointment to her new position.

Teresa Armstrong, the NDP critic for Children and Youth Services, adds that “Fullerton failed to show any urgency or compassion even as seniors were being ravaged by the pandemic, and neglected to death.” A long-term care commission was formed to see why so many residents of long-term care homes across the provinces died. They released a report which pointed most of the blame at the provincial government, including Minister Fullerton.

The NDP add they will continue to ensure families get the “Ontario Autism Program they deserve.”