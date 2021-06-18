Loading articles...

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Finch and Weston

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 7:09 pm EDT

A chopper shot shows collision involving a two vehicles and a motorcycle. CITYNEWS

A man has been critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Finch Avenue and Weston Road.

Police were called to Arrow Road and Deerhide Crescent around 5:30 p.m. this evening.

Officers on scene say two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Delays are expected in the area.

More to come

