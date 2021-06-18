Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Leaders of Germany, France urge vigilance over virus variant
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2021 2:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT
18 June 2021, Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and French President Emmanuel Macron give a joint statement to journalists. The two are meeting to prepare, among other things, the EU summit planned for next week in Brussels. Photo: Axel Schmidt/Reuters-Pool/dpa
BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France called for vigilance Friday to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant that this week prompted Britain to delay the planned relaxation of pandemic restrictions in England.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said that while Germany has very low numbers of new COVID-19 infections at present, the “aggressive” delta variant could lead to a rise in new cases.
“We can’t pretend that corona is over,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin. “Even though there’s a feeling on such a warm summer’s evening that it’s all over, one can see from the example of Lisbon that things can quickly change.”
Merkel spoke ahead of a working dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron, the first time she has hosted a foreign leader in Germany since last year.
Macron said it was important to be vigilant and that the European Union would discuss at an upcoming summit how to better harmonize travel restrictions during the pandemic — something the 27-nation bloc has struggled to do more than a year after the start of the outbreak.
EU countries have administered at least one dose of vaccine to roughly half of their populations, while more than a third have received both shots. Britain, which left the bloc last year, has a higher vaccination rate.