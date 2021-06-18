Loading articles...

Israel to send 1M coronavirus vaccine doses to Palestinians

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the PA will transfer doses to Israel once it receives them from a U.N.-backed program to supply vaccines to needy countries.

Israel, which has vaccinated some 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The agreement was announced by the new Israeli government that was sworn in on Sunday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:14 AM
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Tractor trailer rolled over on top of another car. Driver of car able to crawl out uninjured. #Hwy401 eastbound ramp to 427 no…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms moving through southern Ontario. Radar as of 5:33am June 18 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more