Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 21

Acurx Pharmaceuticals – Staten Island, N.Y., 2.5 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Alexander Capital/Network 1 Financial Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACXP. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing antbiotics for antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

AMTD Digital – Hong Kong, China, 16 million shares, priced $6.80-$8.20, managed by AMTD Global Markets/Loop Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol HKD. Business: Digital financial services provider being spun out of AMTD.

Bright Health Group – Minneapolis, Minn., 60 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by JP Morgan/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol BHG. Business: Provides health insurance and other healthcare services.

Confluent – Mountain View, Calif., 23 million shares, priced $29-$33, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CFLT. Business: Provides an enterprise platform that collects and processes real-time data.

Doximity – San Francisco, 23.3 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol DOCS. Business: Professional network for physicians with telehealth and scheduling tools.

First Advantage – Atlanta, 21.3 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Barclays/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FA. Business: Provides background checks and other services to corporate customers.

Full Truck Alliance – Guiyang, China, 82.5 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Morgan Stanley/CICC. Proposed NYSE symbol YMM. Business: Digital freight platform that connects shippers and truckers in China.

Grove – Henderson, Nevada, 2.2 million, priced $4.50-$5.50, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GRVI. Business: Creates and sells CBD products.

Miromatrix Medical – Eden Prairie, Minn., 4 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MIRO. Business: Developing novel bioengineering technology for organ transplants.

Mister Car Wash – Tucson, Ariz., 37.5 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by BofA Securities/Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol MCW. Business: Leading national car wash brand with 344 locations across the US.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings – Hong Kong, China, 2.3 million shares, priced $8.50-$10.50, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RGC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RGC. Business: Developing formulation of traditional Chinese medicine for ADHD and ASD.

Soulgate – Shanghai, China, 13.2 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Morgan Stanley/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SSR. Business: Provides the gamified social networking app Soul in China.

Sprinklr – New York, 19 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol CXM. Business: Provides customer experience management software for enterprises.

Unicycive Therapeutics – Los Altos, Calif., 2.6 million shares, priced $8.50-$10.50, managed by Roth Capital/EF Hutton. Business: Early-stage biotech developing in-licensed therapies for kidney disease.

