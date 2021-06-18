How Medicine Hat became Canada’s first certified ‘zero homeless’ city

In today’s Big Story podcast, across Canada, in every municipality, there are people experiencing homelessness. It happens everyday. But what really matters is what happens to those people after they become homeless.

Homelessness can quickly become a cycle, a self-fulfilling prophecy, a chronic condition. And in many places policy treats it that way, creating benchmarks for people to clear before they qualify for assistance, or tracking people living on the streets as numbers instead of names. What if there was a better way? What if that better way was actually easier and cheaper? And what if it was not some far-left Canadian municipality leading the way, but a conservative stronghold in Alberta?

GUEST: Jaime Rogers, Manager of Homeless and Housing Development, Medicine Hat Community Housing Society

