Loading articles...

How Medicine Hat became Canada’s first certified ‘zero homeless’ city

In today’s Big Story podcast, across Canada, in every municipality, there are people experiencing homelessness. It happens everyday. But what really matters is what happens to those people after they become homeless.

Homelessness can quickly become a cycle, a self-fulfilling prophecy, a chronic condition. And in many places policy treats it that way, creating benchmarks for people to clear before they qualify for assistance, or tracking people living on the streets as numbers instead of names. What if there was a better way? What if that better way was actually easier and cheaper? And what if it was not some far-left Canadian municipality leading the way, but a conservative stronghold in Alberta?

GUEST: Jaime Rogers, Manager of Homeless and Housing Development, Medicine Hat Community Housing Society

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:14 AM
Retweeted @OPP_HSD: Tractor trailer rolled over on top of another car. Driver of car able to crawl out uninjured. #Hwy401 eastbound ramp to 427 no…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Showers and thunderstorms moving through southern Ontario. Radar as of 5:33am June 18 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more