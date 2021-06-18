Loading articles...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 5:28 pm EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle NB 400 approaching Aurora Rd, blocking the centre lane. #NB400 #CottageCountry
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 PM
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Additional #CityOfTO outdoor pools open tomorrow. News release:
Latest Weather
Read more