Grains higher, Liveestock mixed

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

Wheat for July gained 23.75 cents at $6.6275 a bushel; July corn rose 22.25 cents at 6.5525 a bushel, July oats was up 4.25 cents at 3.70 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 66.25 cents at $13.96 cents a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.2105 pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.38 cents at $1.5502 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs fell 2.33 cents at 1.0867 a pound.

The Associated Press

