Feds expected to unveil U.S. border plan within days

Canada and U.S. flags fly in the wind at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The accelerated vaccine rollout is adding on the pressure to at least partially reopen the Canada-U.S. border after a fifteen-month shutdown.

The expectation is the Trudeau government will unveil its border plan as early as Friday or as late as Monday, which is the day the current order expires.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his plan to ease travel measures will take a phased-in approach and some cabinet ministers suggest it won’t begin until early July.

In a panel discussion on Thursday, Canadian tourism groups say tens of thousands of jobs are on the line and many businesses are relying on a tourism season this summer.

