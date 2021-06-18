Loading articles...

Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida

Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 7:28 pm EDT

Former vice president Mike Pence speaks during the Road to Majority convention at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Kissimmee on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday during a speech.

A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!” as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address.

“It’s great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!” Pence said.

At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

