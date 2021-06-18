Canada announces plan to settle 500 refugees and families ahead of World Refugee Day

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino has announced a new policy to help settle 500 refugees and their families in a news conference today.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says this will bolster the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot launched in 2018 and will not only allow Canada to welcome more refugees but “flips the stereotype” of refugees as “solely victims.”

The pilot recognizes the talents and skills of refugees by welcoming them through economic immigration streams.

Mendicino announced the plan as one of the three new initiatives launched days prior to World Refugee Day this Sunday.

The other initiatives include expediting applications and increasing the number of refugees to Canada and supporting organizations that sponsor refugees.

Canada resettled more than 30,000 refugees in 2019 and more than 9,000 last year amid the global pandemic.

Canada will also become the second chair of the Central America and Mexico Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework Support Platform in July, where the government will talk about the protection and empowerment of displaced women and girls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press