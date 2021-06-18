Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brookfield Infrastructure revises Inter Pipeline bid to include all-cash option
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2021 8:39 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex is shown under construction in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Inter Pipeline Ltd. is warning that the cost of building its Heartland Petrochemical Complex has risen by about half a billion dollars and its in-service date may be delayed due to factors including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has revised its hostile takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd. to give shareholders the option to receive their entire payment in cash, instead of a mix of cash and shares, if they desire.
The company also says it is prepared to increase its bid if it is successful in challenging a $350-million break fee Inter Pipeline must pay if it calls off its friendly all-stock deal to be bought by Pembina Pipeline Corp.
Brookfield Infrastructure says it eliminating a $5.56-billion cap on the amount of cash available under its proposal after what it says was feedback from institutional and event-driven investors.
Inter Pipeline’s deal with Pembina would see shareholders receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they hold.
Brookfield Infrastructure has offered $19.50 in cash or 0.225 of a Brookfield Infrastructure class-A exchangeable share for each Inter Pipeline share.
It says it is prepared to increase the cash offering by up to 90 cents per share if it is successful in its challenge to reduce or eliminate the Pembina break fee.
