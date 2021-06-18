6 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash north of Burlington

Six people have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash just north of Burlington.

Provincial police say the crash occurred on Highway 6 between the 5th and 6th Concession Friday evening.

There were multiple head-on crashes involving five vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and four suffered serious injuries.

Police say possible impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Highway 6 is closed between the 5th and 6th Concession.