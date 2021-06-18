46 pools opening up in Toronto this weekend

The City is opening up 46 more pools this weekend.

Following the opening of 10 pools across the city last weekend, the City is opening up several new pools on Saturday, June 19th. You can reserve a 45 minute spot at any pool, and see which pools are re-opening on the City’s website here.

Some of the pools re-opening include Alexandra Park (near Bathurst and Dundas West), High Park, and the O’Connor Community Centre (near Victoria Park and Eglinton East).

As of Friday morning, over 54,000 reservations have been fulfilled across the city’s pools. 7,000 new accounts have been registered with the city since June 4th. Wading pools aren’t opening until June 30th at the earliest.

Currently, operating hours for all open city pools are 4-8pm on weekdays, and 10:30am-8pm on weekends. On June 30th, pools will resume their normal operating hours.

Capacity at these outdoor pools remains at 25%, and anyone visiting a pool will have to provide their name and phone number or email for contact tracing.

Two pools, the Ourland Outdoor Pool and the Alexandra Park Outdoor Pool, will open on Sunday June 20th and Tuesday June 22nd respectively. They’re opening later than the others due to ongoing repairs.