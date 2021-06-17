York Region's top doctor to retire at end of September

He’s been leading York Region’s COVID-19 battle and word today is Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji will retire at the end of September.

Officials say he originally planned to retire in early 2020, but he postponed it when the pandemic was declared.

He first joined York Region in 2005.

“Over the past 18 months, Dr. Kurji has been leading York Region’s COVID-19 response,” said York Region public health in a release.

“Under his leadership, key elements include establishing real-time reporting systems and leveraging data to make informed decisions related to the local pandemic response and focusing resources and efforts throughout the pandemic on contact tracing and case management to interrupt the chains of transmission of COVID-19.”

Recruitment for Dr. Kurji’s replacement is underway.

“Dr. Kurji plans to spend more time with his family and grandchildren, as well as resume some hobbies sidelined during the pandemic,” the public health unit added.

The announcement follows Dr. David Williams stepping down as Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health in late May.

Dr. Kieran Moore is set to take over Dr. Williams on June 26