Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday, forecasters said.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles (765 kilometers) south of the Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph).

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

The Associated Press

