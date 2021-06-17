Toronto police arrest 3 in connection with shootout at slain rapper 'Houdini's' memorial

Toronto police say they have arrested three men and have identified three others in connection with a shootout last year at a memorial for a slain rapper.

They say a large crowd gathered on June 9, 2020, in a parking lot next to Highway 401 in the north end of the city.

The crowd had come together to honour Demarjio Jenkins, a hip-hop artist known as Houdini, who had been shot and killed a few weeks earlier.

Police say around 11:20 p.m., a vehicle moving westbound on the highway shot at the crowd.

They say at least nine people in the parking lot shot back toward the highway for about 45 seconds.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and police say they’ve arrested three people, have identified three other suspects and are working on identifying the remainder.

Traequan Mahoney, 21, of Brampton, has been arrested and faces multiple charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.

Gaddiel Ledinek, 25, of Newmarket, has been arrested and faces several charges including two counts of failing to comply with a release order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.

Finally, Maurice Donegan, 37, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police have identified 19-year-old Javontae Johnson of Oshawa, 25-year-old Terrrell Burke Whittaker of Brampton, and 30-year-old Glen Danchie of Toronto all as suspects involved in the shooting.

Warrants for their arrests have been obtained by police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either or all suspects is asked to come forward.