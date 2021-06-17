The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10 a.m.

The Canadian government is investing up to $29 million to support the domestic production of respirators and surgical masks in order to increase the country’s capacity to deal with future pandemics.

The funding is part of a $38.7-million project with Montreal-based Meltech Innovation Canada Inc., which specializes in the production of safety products and personal protective equipment.

Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne says the funding will help ensure Canadian front-line health-care workers continue to have a reliable supply of the equipment they need, while creating jobs in Quebec.

Champagne says Meltech Innovation will establish a new factory in the Montreal area to manufacture specialized fabric needed to produce respirators and surgical masks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press