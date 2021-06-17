Loading articles...

Smith & Wesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $89 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.71 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $322.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $252 million, or $4.55 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

Smith & Wesson shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.92, an increase of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWBI

The Associated Press

