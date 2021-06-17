Pornhub parent company MindGeek faces U.S. lawsuit over exploitation allegations

An international law firm has launched a lawsuit in the U.S. against Canadian company MindGeek over alleged sexual exploitation videos on one of its websites, Pornhub.

Brown Rudnick LLP says the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, is on behalf of 30 victims of child porn, rape and human trafficking who the suit claims were exploited on Pornhub’s site.

The firm is seeking damages for the effect of the exploitation against the alleged victims and says it has zero tolerance for illegal content.

None of Brown Rudnick LLP’s claims have been proven in court.

In a statement, Pornhub said it is reviewing the lawsuit

It said it takes all complaints around its website seriously, including Brown Rudnick LLP’s suit.

Pornhub added it has stringent measures now in place, including the banning of uploads from unverified users.

MindGeek, which is based in Montreal, is already under investigation by a Canadian federal privacy watchdog.

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien said his office is looking into the company following testimony from women who say Pornhub brushed off their pleas to have videos taken down.

The Canadian Press