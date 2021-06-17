Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pembina and TC Energy team up for carbon transportation and sequestration project
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2021 8:11 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 8:14 am EDT
CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. and TC Energy Corp. have announced a plan to develop a carbon transportation and sequestration system in Alberta.
The companies say the project will form the backbone of Alberta’s carbon capture utilization and storage industry.
It will be capable of transporting more than 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
Pembina and TC Energy plan to retrofit existing pipelines as well as build new systems to connect the province’s largest sources of industrial emissions to a sequestration location northeast of Redwater, Alta.
They say that by using existing assets it speeds up timing of the project, reduces environmental and community impacts and is cheaper.
Pembina and TC Energy hope to have the first phase to be operational as early as 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2021.