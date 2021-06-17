Peel homicide unit asking for information on man found dead

Peel police’s Homicide Unit is asking for information on a man who was found dead in Mississauga.

Investigators were called to a greenspace at Derry Greenway Park on June 12 around 6 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground without vital signs. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has since been identified as Simranjeet Singh Sidhu of no fixed address. He was known to frequent the Malton area.

The homicide unit would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Sidhu or may have observed him between June 10 and 12.