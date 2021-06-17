Loading articles...

Pedestrian killed after being struck by GO train in Milton

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 8:15 am EDT

A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

A person was struck and killed by a GO train east of Milton GO station on Thursday morning.

Train service on the Milton line has been suspended between Milton and Union station.

GO transit says emergency workers are on site and trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours.

The person was struck in the area of the Sixth Line Milton railway crossing near Derry Road just before 7:30 a.m. Police have closed Sixth Line to northbound traffic for the investigation.

