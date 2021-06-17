Loading articles...

Ontario to spend millions in an effort to recruit French teachers

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks in Toronto on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario government will spend $12.5 million over the next four years in an effort to quell a shortage of French teachers in the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the strategy unveiled Thursday aims to make French teacher training more flexible while reducing barriers.

“We will remove the barriers to teacher training programs by modernizing the process,” said Lecce on Thursday.

He says the province also intends to recruit teachers from francophone communities in Canada and abroad.

The Ministry of Education says there are more than 110,000 students enrolled in French-language schools this year.

More than a million students are enrolled in a program learning French as a second language, 250,000 of whom are in French immersion.

The province has been working on the strategy since last autumn.

