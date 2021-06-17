Loading articles...

Officials detain 14 migrants who came ashore in Florida

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 1:58 pm EDT

A Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy detains one of the 11 migrants who came ashore on the intracoastal waterway in Pompano Beach, Thursday, June 17, 2021. ...SOUTH FLORIDA OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES; NO INTERNET; NO TV...

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities detained 14 migrants who were traveling in a boat that came ashore hitting a sea wall in South Florida on Thursday.

WPLG-TV reports the migrants were coming from Jamaica and had first traveled to The Bahamas. One of the migrant men told the TV station as he was being handcuffed in Pompano Beach, Florida, that he was fleeing from violence in his country.

“There’s killing going on there. We want a better life. No life is in Jamaica right now,” the man said. He was not identified by name.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

A witness said he saw the boat nearing the shore very slowly. A resident in the neighborhood said she saw one of the men run through her yard.

The Associated Press




Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 403 east of Aberdeen. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s another clear, cool start but we’ll have a warmer day day today with a shift in the win…
Latest Weather
Read more