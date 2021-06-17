Loading articles...

Militants kill soldier near airport in southwestern Pakistan

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants opened fire on troops at a security post near an airport in southwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing a soldier before fleeing the scene, the military said.

The attack happened in the Turbat district in Baluchistan province, a military statement said. Security forces have launched a search operation in the region to trace and arrest the attackers, it added. The slain soldier was identified as Aqeel Abbas.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.

Although Pakistan’s military says it has quelled insurgency, isolated attacks hon troops ave continued.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 403 east of Aberdeen. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s another clear, cool start but we’ll have a warmer day day today with a shift in the win…
Latest Weather
Read more