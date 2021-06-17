Manchester United: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Britain (AP) _ Manchester United PLC (MANU) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Manchester, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The soccer club posted revenue of $163.1 million in the period.

Manchester United shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $15.43, a decline of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANU

The Associated Press