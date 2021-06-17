Kroger: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $41.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.22 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.10 per share.

Kroger shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

