Loading articles...

Hong Kong's stock exchange hit in latest wave of web outages

Last Updated Jun 17, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it was hit by technical problems Thursday as a wave of brief internet outages appeared to hit dozens of financial institutions, airlines and other companies across the globe.

At 12.53 p.m. (0453 GMT), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said in a post on Twitter that its site was facing technical issues and that it was investigating. It said in another post 17 minutes later that its websites were back to normal.

Internet monitoring websites including ThousandEyes, Downdetector.com and fing.com showed dozens of disruptions.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:41 AM
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Thursday morning! It’s another clear, cool start but we’ll have a warmer day day today with a shift in the win…
Latest Weather
Read more